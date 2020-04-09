

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production decreased for the fifth straight month in February, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined a working-day-adjusted 3.4 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.0 percent fall in January.



Among sectors, manufacturing production fell 2.1 percent annually in February. Production in electricity and water supply declined by 10.0 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying grew 17.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.5 percent from February, after a 3.2 percent fall in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate remained unchanged at 16.4 percent in January. in the same month last year, unemployment rate was 18.5 percent.



The number of persons unemployed decreased to 767,320 in January from 877,810 in the same month last year.



