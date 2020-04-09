

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) said it expects first quarter revenue to be in the range of $4.22 billion - $4.23 billion, up 2.7-2.9% or 3.4%-3.6% in constant currency from the prior-year quarter. The outlook includes a negative 50 basis point impact from the exit of certain content services. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $4.21 billion for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entering the second quarter, Cognizant expects the COVID-19 pandemic to further reduce client demand as its societal and economic impact causes broader disruptions across industries.



The long-term fundamentals of its business remain strong, the company said.



The company has withdrawn its 2020 guidance citing uncertainty around the pandemic duration and its impact on ability to forecast performance.



Cognizant said that, in a recognition of continuity-of-service efforts of its associates in India and the Philippines, it will provide those at the Associate level and below with an additional payment of 25% of their base pay for the month of April.



In addition, the company has standardized 14 days sick-leave coverage globally for COVID-19 cases or self-quarantine without impacting other sick leave or vacation programs.



