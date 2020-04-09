

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade widens in February from a year ago, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.547 billion in February from EUR 1.378 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the deficit was EUR 1.513 billion.



Exports rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, after a 4.0 percent increase in January.



Imports surged 3.4 percent annually in February after a 2.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports decreased by 1.1 percent in February and imports grew by 3.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX