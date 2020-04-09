

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit decreased in February, amid a rise in exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 93.6 million in February from EUR 160.7 in the same month last year. In January, trade deficit was EUR 93.0 million.



Exports grew 9.5 percent annually in February and imports rose 2.2 percent.



In February, the major export partners are Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden and Germany and those for import are Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Estonia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX