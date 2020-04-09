

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.30 am ET Thursday, the European Central Bank is set to publish the account of the monetary policy meetings of the governing council held on March 11 and 12.



Ahead of the release, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen, it retreated against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 118.23 against the yen, 1.0860 against the greenback, 0.8743 against the pound and 1.0550 against the franc as of 7:25 am ET.



