

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced Monday it has importantly advanced its battle against the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on multiple fronts.



The company has been collaborating across the healthcare innovation ecosystem ranging from large pharmaceutical companies to the smallest of biotech companies, from government agencies to academic institutions to address the COVID-19 global health care crisis.



Their researchers and scientists also have been exploring potential new uses of existing medicines in Pfizer's portfolio to help infected patients globally.



Pfizer confirmed a lead compound and analogues are potent inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 3C-like (3CL) protease, based on the results of initial screening assays. In addition, preliminary data suggest the lead protease inhibitor shows antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2. Pfizer will perform pre-clinical confirmatory studies.



Pfizer and BioNTech SE also entered into a global collaboration agreement to co-develop BioNTech's potential first-in-class, mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine program aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection. They plan to jointly conduct clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine candidates.



Further, Pfizer and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine's Respiratory Infection Clinical Research Group are launching two new studies to provide insights on the interaction between S. pneumoniae and SARS-CoV-2.



