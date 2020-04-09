Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853286 ISIN: CA5394811015 Ticker-Symbol: L8G 
Tradegate
09.04.20
12:54 Uhr
48,800 Euro
-0,400
-0,81 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,200
49,600
14:51
49,200
49,600
14:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LOBLAW
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED48,800-0,81 %