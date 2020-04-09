Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W869 ISIN: IE00BFRT3W74 Ticker-Symbol: 60A 
Stuttgart
09.04.20
08:03 Uhr
86,00 Euro
+2,50
+2,99 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLEGION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,00
88,50
17:06
88,00
88,50
17:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGION
ALLEGION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLEGION PLC86,00+2,99 %