Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 626 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119ZB ISIN: US74934Q1085 Ticker-Symbol: RIK 
Frankfurt
09.04.20
15:57 Uhr
9,850 Euro
+1,900
+23,90 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,300
9,550
17:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RCI HOSPITALITY
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC9,850+23,90 %