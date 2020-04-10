

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuum has announced recall of Lenox 2.5 quart tea kettles due to risk of burning.



According to the company, the tea kettles can expel hot water during use, posing a burn hazard to consumers. The company said it received 14 reports of tea kettles expelling hot water through the top, including four reports of burn injuries, some of them severe.



The recall recall involves Continuum's Lenox-branded 2.5 Quart Whistling Stainless Steel Tea Kettle with a three-layered bottom. The tea kettles were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, red, silver, and gold. They have a stainless steel flat bottom that measures approximately 7' in diameter and has a bent edge that extends approximately 1' beyond the flat portion of the bottom.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and contact Continuum for a full refund.



The products were sold at Burlington, HomeGoods, Home Sense, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Tuesday Morning, and Winners stores nationwide from September 2013 through November 2017 for between $30 and $50.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX