

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up just 4.3 percent on year in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an annual increase of 4.9 percent and down sharply from 5.2 percent in February.



On monthly basis, inflation tumbled 1.2 percent versus forecasts for a fall of 0.7 percent after jumping 0.8 percent a month earlier.



The bureau also said that producer prices sank 1.5 percent on year - also missing forecasts for a decline of 1.1 percent after easing 0.4 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX