

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) announced a definitive agreement with KB Financial Group Inc., a Korean financial services provider, to sell The Prudential Life Insurance Company of Korea, Ltd. for cash consideration of approximately 2.3 trillion Korean Won, or $1.9 billion.



Prudential Financial expects completion of the transaction to occur by the end of 2020 and plans to use proceeds of the transaction for general corporate purposes.



