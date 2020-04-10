

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY) announced that it has committed to donating 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to 50 countries around the world in response to the global health emergency caused by COVID-19.



The company said it has already doubled its incremental production capacity across its eight hydroxychloroquine manufacturing sites worldwide and is on track to quadruple it by the summer, as ongoing global clinical studies are assessing the efficacy and safety of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.



Several countries, including US, are using hydroxychloroquine as a life-saving measure against COVID-19, even though there is no scientific evidence that it will cure the infection by the novel coronavirus.



Sanofi also commits to donating the medicine to governments worldwide, if the ongoing clinical studies demonstrate its safety and efficacy in COVID-19 patients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SANOFI-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de