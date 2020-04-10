

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices were unchanged from a year ago in March, while they rose from the previous month, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged from the same month last year, after a 0.2 percent increase in February.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI climbed 1.6 percent in March after a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month. It was the first increase in three months.



The monthly increase was driven by a 44.4 percent surge in prices in the Clothing and footwear group, due to the recovery of prices up to normal levels before the winter sales period, the agency said.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed 0.2 percent year-on-year after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month. That was the weakest inflation rate in five months.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 1.2 percent in March after a 0.4 percent fall in February. That was the first increase in three months.



