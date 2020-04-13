Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q87R ISIN: US47759T1007 Ticker-Symbol: ZJS1 
Tradegate
09.04.20
21:58 Uhr
14,600 Euro
+0,140
+0,97 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,480
14,620
09.04.
14,440
14,680
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JINKOSOLAR
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HANWHA Q CELLS CO LTD ADR--
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO LTD ADR14,600+0,97 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,29
Hebel: 4,42
mit moderatem Hebel