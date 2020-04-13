

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation stable in March, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The consumer price inflation remained unchanged in March from 0.4 percent in February. According to the initial estimate, inflation was 0.1 percent.



The core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components remained unchanged in March, as initially estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.4 percent in March, after a 0.6 percent decrease in the preceding month. In the initial estimate, prices rose 1.4 percent.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, increased 0.1 percent annually in March, after a 0.5 percent rise in the prior month, as estimated.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 1.6 percent in March, after a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month, as initially estimated.



