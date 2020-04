WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Murphy Oil Corp. (MUR) announced Monday that President and Chief Executive Officer Roger Jenkins has recovered and resumed his responsibilities with the company following his temporary medical leave.



David Looney, who assumed Jenkins responsibilities, has returned to his day-to-day role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



