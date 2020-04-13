

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced Monday that it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the full year 2020, which was provided on January 30, 2020, due to the evolving and uncertain impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



The company will report first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, May 7, 2020. It expects revenue growth of approximately 3.0 percent and adjusted core revenue growth of approximately 4.5 percent for the first quarter.



The company said it anticipates positive results in each of its three reporting segments in the first quarter, with particular strength in its Cepheid, Radiometer, Pall and ChemTreat businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DANAHER-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de