

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In the time of coronavirus lockdown, Netflix Inc. is teaming up with director Lee JQ to produce a new series, 'All of Us Are Dead.'



All of Us Are Dead tells the story of a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire.



It is based on the chart-topping Korean webtoon titled 'Now at Our School', which has been very popular also in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan.



Following in the footsteps of the popular Netflix original series Kingdom, All of Us Are Dead is poised to write an exciting new chapter in the Korean zombie genre, Netflix said in a statement.



'Director Lee brings fresh energy through the solid narrative and the attention-grabbing cinematography he is well known for, the leading streaming entertainment service said.



The South Korean TV and film director directed the television series Damo, Fashion 70's, Beethoven Virus, and The King 2 Hearts, as well as movies Intimate Strangers, The Influence and The Fatal Encounter.



All of Us Are Dead is co-directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, and written by Chun Sung-il.



The film will be produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster. It will premiere worldwide on Netflix.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

