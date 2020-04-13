

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, when the country's coronavirus death toll passed a grim landmark of 10,000.



Boris Johnson was tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms on March 27.



He was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London after 10 days with 'persistent symptoms' of coronavirus. He was moved to intensive care unit later as his symptoms worsened.



He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after spending three nights in intensive care.



In a video released on Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked two nurses from New Zealand and Portugal who, according to him, had kept a vigil over him 'when things could have gone either way.'



Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab took charge of running the government in the absence of Boris Johnson.



'On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work,' Downing Street said in a statement.



According to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University, a total of 115,282 people have died, and 1,867,130 others were tested positive for the killer virus worldwide.



With more than 22,000 deaths, the United States continues to be the worst-hit country in the world.



Italy's death toll is nearing 20000 while 156,363 people were infected with the virus.



As Christians across Europe observed Easter under lockdown, some governments are slowly beginning to ease the restrictions.



People in manufacturing, construction and some services are being allowed to return to work in Spain, where daily number of deaths fell again. New data released on Monday showed 517 people had died in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 17,489.



A total of 14,393 people died and 132,591 others infected in France, while more than half of Germany's 128,000 confirmed cases have now recovered.



China on Sunday reported 108 new cases, its highest number in weeks.



A former chief rabbi of Israel has died with Covid-19 - the highest profile death from the disease in the country.



