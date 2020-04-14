Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865884 ISIN: US4824801009 Ticker-Symbol: KLA 
Tradegate
09.04.20
17:33 Uhr
140,68 Euro
+0,36
+0,26 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
KLA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KLA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
136,60
137,98
09.04.
136,68
137,52
09.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KLA
KLA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KLA CORPORATION140,68+0,26 %