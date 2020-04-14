

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed in March, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in March, after a 0.8 percent increase in February.



The biggest increase was seen in the prices for education by 1.8 percent annually in March, while prices for communication decreased 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in February.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.3 percent annually in March, after a 0.7 percent increase in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 0.3 percent in March.



