

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hyve Group plc, formerly ITE Group, (HYVE.L), an organiser of exhibitions and conferences, Tuesday said its Board continues to take decisive action and is reviewing all options to secure long-term financial position, including a potential equity fundraise.



The company was responding to recent media speculation regarding a potential equity fundraise.



The company said it continues to be engaged in constructive dialogue with lenders in relation to covenant headroom and facility flexibility. It has already secured a waiver of the June 2020 covenant tests under its debt facilities.



The company said its Board remains confident that its strategy of focusing on market-leading events provides a strong platform to return to growth post the current crisis.



In London, Hyve Group shares were trading at 30.45 pence, up 3.75 percent.



