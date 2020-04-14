

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's inflation slowed in March, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.4 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.7 percent increase in February. Economists had expected a 3.5 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 6.4 percent annually in March and those of restaurants and hotels, and clothing and footwear increased by 5.5 percent and 4.9 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices in the post and telecommunication group declined by 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent increase.



