Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893113 ISIN: FR0000131906 Ticker-Symbol: RNL 
Tradegate
14.04.20
10:17 Uhr
18,582 Euro
+0,154
+0,84 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,544
18,590
10:17
18,552
18,580
10:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENAULT SA18,582+0,84 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,50
Hebel: 4,29
mit moderatem Hebel