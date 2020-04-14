

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks opened higher on Tuesday as a flattening of the coronavirus curve pointed to the slowing of the spread of the disease globally and solid trade data from China helped ease fears of a deep global recession.



Markets, however, came off their day's highs as investors brace for a tough earnings season, with U.S. banking giants JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo set to unveil their quarterly results later today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 7 points, or 0.16 percent, at 4,514 after hitting as high as 4,555 earlier in the day.



Sanofi rose 1.4 percent. The pharmaceutical firm announced that it has committed to donating 100 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to 50 countries around the world in response to the global health emergency caused by Covid-19.



Renault SA shed 0.7 percent. The automaker announced the cancellation of dividend for the 2019 financial year, in response to situation linked to the coronavirus pandemic.



