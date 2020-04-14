

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said that it has launched Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Evekeo or amphetamine sulfate Tablets. Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets, USP is a Schedule II drug.



The Evekeo brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $38 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health.



Dr. Reddy's Amphetamine Sulfate Tablets USP are available in 5 mg and 10 mg dose in bottle count sizes of 100.



