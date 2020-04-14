Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C7VF ISIN: US33616C1009 Ticker-Symbol: 81R 
Frankfurt
14.04.20
08:18 Uhr
86,00 Euro
-2,00
-2,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,50
86,00
13:25
85,50
86,00
13:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK86,00-2,27 %