

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc is set to test in a global clinical trial the potential of its blood cancer drug Calquence (acalabrutinib) in the treatment of the exaggerated immune response (cytokine storm) related to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in severely ill patients.



Calquence is a next-generation, highly selective Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor currently used to treat certain types of blood cancers. It is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) in November 2019.



The U.K.-based biopharmaceutical company will start a large, open-label, multicentre, randomized, two-part global clinical trial called CALAVI based on early clinical data with Calquence demonstrating that a decrease in inflammation caused by BTK inhibition appears to reduce the severity of COVID-19-induced respiratory distress.



Coronavirus (COVID-19) is a new pandemic disease caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), with about 80 percent cases being mild respiratory illnesses.



However, some require hospitalization, mostly due to pneumonia, and can progress quickly to severe acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), leading to high mortality.



The CALAVI trial design is based on strong scientific evidence supporting the role of the BTK pathway in the production of inflammatory cytokine. The trial is expected to open for enrollment in the coming days in the U.S. and several countries in Europe.



The goal of the trial is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of adding Calquence to best supportive care (BSC) to reduce mortality and the need for assisted ventilation in patients with life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms.



The trial will evaluate in part one the addition of Calquence to the current BSC in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 but who are on assisted ventilation and not in the intensive care unit (ICU). Part two will evaluate the addition of Calquence to BSC in a cohort of patients in the ICU with more severe respiratory complications.



The company expects to prove that adding Calquence to BSC reduces the need to place patients on ventilators and improves their chances of survival.



Based on the role of the protein BTK in regulating inflammation, the company said it is possible that inhibiting BTK with acalabrutinib could provide clinical benefit in patients with advanced COVID-19 lung disease.



