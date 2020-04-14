

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump announced that the Government was finalising a plan to reopen the U.S. economy, which has been paralyzed due to stay-at-home orders intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



The social distancing guidelines that the Trump administration announced expire on April 30.



At his routine news conference Monday, Trump said he remains determined to reopen the U.S. for business as soon as possible. To figure out the details, a task force will be named on Tuesday.



When asked if Trump had the authority to over-ride lockdown imposed by state Governors, he said: 'When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total.



'The President of the United States calls the shots,' he told reporters.



Feuding with reporters during the briefing, Trump denied ignoring early warnings about the coronavirus.



President used the campaign-style video by the White House, presented at the press conference, to defend his actions.



Andrew Cuomo, the Governor of the state worst hit by the vrus, said he disagreed with Trump's interpretation of his powers.



'We don't have a king. We have an elected president,' the New York Govrnor said during an interview with CNN. 'The Constitution clearly says the powers that are not specifically listed for the federal government are reserved for the states, and the bounds between federal and state authority are central to the Constitution -- one of the great balances of power,' he told the US channel highly critical of the Republican president.



The U.S. Government announced on march 16 tougher guidelines for its citizens to follow to slow the spread of the coronavirus for two weeks. It was extended till the end of this month.



The White House recommendations include avoiding gathering in groups of more than 10, avoiding discretionary travel, working or attending school from home, and avoid eating and drinking at bars, restaurants, and public food courts.



Meanwhile, Trump is establishing panels to solicit feedback from businesses as he pushes to reopen the U.S. economy in the coming weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX