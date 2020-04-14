

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Soda and snack giant PepsiCo Inc.'s (PEP) stock is currently trading at $137.43, up $6.54 or 5.00%, on Tuesday. The company, which has a market cap of $192 billion, has traded between $101.42 and $147.2 for the year-to-date period.



PepsiCo, as a company that sells soda and snacks, has benefited from the ongoing lockdowns due to coronavirus outbreak, as shoppers stocked their shelves with food. PepsiCo, which owns 22 brands including Pepsi soft drinks, Lay's chips, and Tropicana juices, would have generated better sales compared to other companies selling nonessential items during the first quarter.



In 2019, PepsiCo's revenue grew 3.9% to $67.2 billion, while organic revenue growth was 4.5%. PepsiCo's adjusted earnings dropped by 2.3% to $5.53 per share. The company's guidance issued in February indicates an organic revenue growth estimate of 4% and earnings growth of 6% in 2020.



Meanwhile, PepsiCo is expanding in both snacks and drinks. Recently, PepsiCo said it has agreed to buy energy drink maker Rockstar Energy for $3.85 billion, an attempt to improve its portfolio beyond typical soda drinks.



In February, PepsiCo announced it would buy Hangzhou Haomusi Food Co. of China for $705 million. Be & Cheery sells nuts, dried fruit, and other items.



