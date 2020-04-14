Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Das Jahr der Goldaktien? Angehender Goldproduzent mit Mega-Marge!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865985 ISIN: US0378331005 Ticker-Symbol: APC 
Tradegate
14.04.20
21:57 Uhr
261,55 Euro
+16,60
+6,78 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
260,80263,4522:51
260,90261,0522:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APPLE
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLE INC261,55+6,78 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 3,31
Hebel: 7,71
mit moderatem Hebel