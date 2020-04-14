

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency has recalled nearly 48,000 KN95 masks for not meeting the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services standards.



The state said, 'these masks were distributed to local law enforcement and fire service agencies in all regions of the state on April 2 and April 8. The recalled masks may bear the names 'Huabai,' 'SANQUI,' or be unmarked, with Chinese characters on the cellophane packaging, or other names.'



Testing was done on the masks over the weekend and some did not meet standards.



Missouri Director of Public Safety Sandy Karsten said the state is asking local first responders to take the masks out of circulation and not use them. She added that SEMA will be collecting the masks to ensure they are not used.



'While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included KN95 masks as an alternative to other certified masks for emergency COVID-19 response when supplies are short, further inspection by SEMA and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services determined some of the masks in the April 2 and 8 shipments did not meet standards.'



