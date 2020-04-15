

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blumenort, Canada-based Jowett Farms Corp. has announced a voluntary recall of about 42,587 pounds of raw pork trimmings that were not presented for import re-inspection into the U.S.



The raw pork trimmings were imported on April 2, 2020 and further processed into sausage products.



The recalled products include: 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of 'Jewel-Osco Sheboygan Brand Bratwurst - Made in Illinois' with a sell-by date of 4/17/20; 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of 'Jewel-Osco Mild Italian Sausage' with a sell-by date of 4/17/20; 20-oz. plastic wrapped tray packages containing sausage links of 'Jewel-Osco Hot Italian Sausage' with a sell-by date of 4/17/20.



These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.



