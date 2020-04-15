

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales grew at the fastest pace in February, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 5.0 percent year-on-year in February, after a 3.7 percent increase in January. In December, retail sales grew 5.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 8.2 percent annually in February.



Sales of non-food increased 5.4 percent in February and those of food stores rose 3.7 percent.



Online sales gained 17 percent in February compared to the same month last year.



