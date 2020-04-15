

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee drifted higher against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Wednesday, as regional shares rose on signs of a flattening of the coronavirus curve both domestically and globally.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 757 points, or 2.47 percent, to 31,447, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 223 points, or 2.48 percent, at 9,216.



The rupee firmed to 75.09 against the greenback, its strongest level since April 1. The pair had finished yesterday's deals at 75.52. The rupee is seen testing resistance around the 70.00 level.



