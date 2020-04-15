Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867085 ISIN: GB0004478896 Ticker-Symbol: 0YT 
Frankfurt
15.04.20
09:16 Uhr
2,088 Euro
-0,090
-4,13 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUNTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0102,15210:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HUNTING
HUNTING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUNTING PLC2,088-4,13 %