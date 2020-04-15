

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation eased in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in March, slower than 3.0 percent increase in February and January. Economists had expected a 2.4 percent rise.



Prices for education grew 5.0 percent in March and those of miscellaneous goods and services, and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.2 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in March, after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.



The core inflation rose 2.4 percent in March and the index fell 0.1 percent from the previous month.



