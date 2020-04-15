

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer prices remained unchanged from a year ago in March, final data from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index remained unchanged year-on-year in March, after a 0.7 percent increase in February. According to the initial estimate, inflation was 0.1 percent.



The latest outcome was the weakest since August 2016, the INE said.



The transportation component logged a decline of 2.4 percent and the housing group registered a 4.8 percent slump.



In contrast, the food and non-alcoholic beverages component rose 2.5 percent and the communications group logged a 0.7 percent gain.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.4 percent in March, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. In the initial estimate, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.1 percent annually in March, following a 0.9 percent rise in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, the HICP rose 0.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP rose 0.6 percent in March. In the initial estimate, HICP rose 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX