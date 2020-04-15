

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Foreign direct investment into China declined notably in March as measures to contain the spread of coronavirus hindered trade and investment.



FDI declined 14.1 percent in March from the last year, which was 11.5 percentage points less than February's fall, the Ministry of Commerce reported Wednesday.



In the first quarter, the economy attracted $ 31.2 billion investment. Investment declined more than 10 percent in the first three months of 2020.



The National Bureau of Statistics is set to publish quarterly national accounts and major economic indicators on April 17.



The International Monetary Fund forecast China's growth to ease to 1.2 percent this year, but to rebound with a growth surge of 9.2 percent next year.



