

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production grew at a softer pace as initially estimated in February, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 1.7 percent year-on-year in February, after a 2.8 percent increase in January. This was in line with initial estimate.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production increased 4.1 percent annually in February, following a 2.4 percent rise in the preceding month, as initially estimated.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.2 percent in February, after a 4.6 percent increase in the prior month, as estimated.



