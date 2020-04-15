Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien
Aktie kurz vor Ausbruch! Wann fliegt der Deckel weg?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 917523 ISIN: US9029733048 Ticker-Symbol: UB5 
Tradegate
15.04.20
11:52 Uhr
32,395 Euro
-0,170
-0,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
US BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
US BANCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,06032,42014:59
31,97532,42514:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
US BANCORP
US BANCORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
US BANCORP32,395-0,52 %