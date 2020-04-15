

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported first quarter earnings per share of $1.05 compared to $1.87, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.04, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income was $2.5 billion, declined 46% driven by the higher cost of credit, partially offset by the higher revenues and a lower effective tax rate.



First quarter revenues were $20.7 billion, up 12% primarily reflecting the higher revenues in Fixed Income and Equity Markets, as well as the benefit of mark-to-market gains on loan hedges in Corporate Lending. Analysts expected revenue of $19.01 billion for the quarter.



Citigroup's end-of-period deposits were $1.2 trillion as of quarter end, an increase of 15% from the prior-year period. In constant dollars, end-of-period deposits increased 17%.



