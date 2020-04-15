

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple has unveiled the second-generation iPhone SE, which features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, Touch ID for security.



The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple-designed chip A13 Bionic. It has a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera.



iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in black, white and (PRODUCT)RED, and available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at $399.



The company said customers could also get iPhone SE for $9.54 a month or $229 with trade-in from Apple.com, in the Apple Store app and Apple Stores.6 iPhone SE is also available through Apple Authorized Resellers and select carriers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

