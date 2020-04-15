

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The National Retail Federation's educational arm, the NRF Foundation, said it is offering an online course for free to help people secure jobs in the retail sector and beyond.



The NRF Foundation said its introductory RISE Up course will train people with the foundational skills required to secure retail sector jobs.



'As the nation responds to the coronavirus, many retailers are currently hiring for 1 million open positions due to increased consumer demand, and people who earn a RISE Up credential will be better prepared to serve in these roles,' said NRF Foundation Vice President Adam Lukoskie.



Retail Industry Fundamentals, which is available free of charge through June 12, is self-paced and can be completed online in about five to seven hours. The course covers basic customer service and math skills, along with best practices for interviewing for jobs.



According to NRF Foundation, individuals aged 15 years and above can access the online platform.



The foundation noted that more than 800 training partners nationwide are now offering RISE Up training and credentials.



To support social distancing through online learning, the NRF Foundation is now offering the online curriculum to its partners who were originally providing the training in person.



The advanced, online training - Customer Service and Sales and Business of Retail: Operations and Profit - can be purchased by individuals and the NRF Foundation's new partners at a 50 percent discount.



Companies such as e-commerce giant Amazon and retail giant Walmart are on a hiring spree in the U.S. amid the coronavirus outbreak. These companies are seeing a surge in online demand for products, particularly from persons most vulnerable to being out in public due to the pandemic.



Amazon said in mid-March that is creating 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. to meet the surge in demand from people relying on its service following the coronavirus pandemic. The new job openings will be in Amazon's fulfillment centers and its delivery network.



A week later, Walmart announced plans to hire 150,000 employees to fill roles across its supply chain, including in its distribution and fulfillment centers.



Conversely, a growing number of retailers in the U.S. are also furloughing their employees in brick-and-mortar stores as COVID-19 resulted in the temporary closure of retail stores nationwide.



