

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) Wednesday launched second-generation iPhone SE, a $399 phone with 4.7-inch Retina HD display.



The new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple's latest A13 Bionic chip, the same chip that powers Apple's flagship iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. The phone sports a 12 megapixel single-camera system, which features improved Smart HDR photography.



iPhone SE comes in three beautiful colors, black, white and red, and will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, April 17, starting at just $399 for 64GB version. The phone will ship on April 24. The 128GB model is priced at $449, while the 256GB model will cost $549.



The phone has the same look of iPhone 8, which includes a 4.7-inch screen, large bezels on the top and bottom, and a home button with Touch ID.



'The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way - including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos - while still being very affordable,' said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.



The phone supports Wi-Fi 6, Gigabit LTE, and dual-SIMs. It also supports Haptic Touch, which is Apple's replacement for 3D Touch.



