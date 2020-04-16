

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release March numbers for unemployment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to rise to 5.4 percent. Up from 5.1 percent in February. The Australian economy is tipped to lose 30,000 jobs following the addition of 26,700 in the previous month.



China will see Match figures for new home prices; in February, prices were up 0.02 percent on month.



Japan will provide March figures for condominium sales; in February, sales plummeted 35.7 percent on year.



