BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, German final consumer inflation and wholesale prices for March are due.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it fell against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 117.39 against the yen, 1.0887 against the greenback, 1.0523 against the franc and 0.8717 against the pound at 1:55 am ET.



