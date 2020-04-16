

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asset management company Schroders plc (SDRC.L, SDR.L) Thursday reported that its Assets under Management or AuM at 31 March 2020 was 470.5 million pounds, while AuM at 31 December 2019 totaled 500.2 million pounds.



The Group said it generated strong flows in the first quarter, with net new business totaling 30.4 billion pounds.



Also, the Company revealed that it intends to hold the Annual General Meeting as scheduled on 30 April with only a quorum of three employee shareholders in attendance in person. It added that no other shareholders will be admitted to the AGM and shareholders should not travel to the AGM.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX