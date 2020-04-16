

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L), a specialist Emerging Markets asset manager, reported that Assets under management or AuM for the third-quarter declined by $21.6 billion to $98.4 billion from the prior quarter, reflecting negative investment performance of $18.0 billion and net outflows of $3.6 billion.



Investment performance was negative in all investment themes as a result of the sharp, severe fall in global markets from mid-February, the company said.



While the full extent of the impact of Covid-19 remains unclear, Ashmore said it is confident that it has in place an effective Business Continuity Plan or BCP to maintain daily operations and a flexible operating model to cope with the downturn in markets.



